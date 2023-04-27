Go to Contents
Hanwha Solutions Q1 net income up 29.4 pct to 133.4 bln won

13:38 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 133.4 billion won (US$99.4 million), up 29.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 85.1 percent on-year to 271.4 billion won. Revenue increased 8.8 percent to 3.1 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 114.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
