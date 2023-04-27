GS E&C Q1 net profit up 4 pct to 161.6 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 161.6 billion won (US$120.4 million), up 4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 3.7 percent on-year to 158.9 billion won. Revenue increased 47.8 percent to 3.51 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 96.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

