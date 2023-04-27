HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 367.4 bln-won order for 4 LPG carriers

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 367.4 billion-won (US$276 million) order to build four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for an Asian shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the vessels in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by March 2026.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has garnered $7.98 billion worth of orders to build 68 ships, or 50.7 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



view larger image A liquefied petroleum gas carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s three affiliates (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



