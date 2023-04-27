Go to Contents
Hanwha Aerospace Q1 net profit up 965.5 pct to 475.2 bln won

14:26 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 475.2 billion won (US$354.3 million), up 965.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 228.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 65.2 percent to 1.92 trillion won.

The operating profit was 135.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
