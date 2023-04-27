Go to Contents
(2nd LD) POSCO Future M Q1 net up 12 pct on solid battery materials demand

15:59 April 27, 2023

(ATTN: ADDS closing share price at bottom)

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Future M Co., a major South Korean manufacturer of battery materials, said Thursday its first quarter net rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier, on the back of solid demand for secondary battery components.

Net income reached 40.2 billion won (US$30 million) in the January-March period, compared with 35.9 billion won the previous year, the chemicals unit under South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings Inc. said in a filing.

Operating profit fell 20.7 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won for the three-month period. Revenue increased 70.8 percent to 1.13 trillion won.

The bulk of the quarterly revenue came from battery components that booked 779.9 billion won for the top line, a 77.1 percent on-quarter jump, as sales in cathodes and anodes -- two key battery materials -- significantly rose in the cited period, it said.

Basic chemical materials, such as refractories and burned lime, generated 355.3 billion in revenue, up 4.3 percent from a year ago.

POSCO Future M is emerging as a major player in the battery components-making industry as one of the few companies capable of producing both cathodes and anodes.

It has an order backlog of 93 trillion won, including a 40 trillion won supply deal with battery maker Samsung SDI Co. and a 30 trillion won order from LG Energy Solution Ltd. that was announced Wednesday.

Shares in POSCO Future M closed up 2.26 percent to 340,000 won on the main Seoul bourse Thursday, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.44 percent gain. The earnings results were released after the market opened.

view larger image (2nd LD) POSCO Future M Q1 net up 12 pct on solid battery materials demand - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

