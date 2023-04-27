Go to Contents
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries swings to profits in Q1

14:51 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 50.2 billion won (US$37.5 million), swinging from a loss of 175.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 36.1 billion, compared with a loss of 217.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 31.5 percent to 2.63 trillion won.

The operating profit was 42.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
