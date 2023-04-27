BNK Financial Group Q1 net income down 6.6 pct to 268.3 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 268.3 billion won (US$200.4 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 321.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 375.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 42.8 percent to 2.58 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 249.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

