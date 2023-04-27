LG H&H Q1 net profit down 15.4 pct to 96.3 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 96.3 billion won (US$72 million), down 15.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 145.9 billion won, down 16.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.4 percent to 1.68 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 93.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

