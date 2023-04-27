Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol sang Don McLean's best-known song "American Pie" at the end of a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, causing the audience to go "wild," according to a pool report.

Close to the end of the White House dinner, three Broadway singers, including Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk, gave music performances and sang a rendition of "American Pie," the most loved song of iconic American musician McLean, as an encore song, saying they heard it was a favorite song of Yoon.

Yoon was clapping along and then U.S. first lady Jill Biden pushed him up on stage, as Biden said it was a favorite of his sons when they were young too, according to the White House pool report.

"We know this is one of your favorite songs, American Pie," Biden told Yoon.

Yoon said, "Yes. That's true. When I was going to school, it was one of my favorite songs."

"We want to hear you sing it," Biden said.

Yoon said "it's been a while" but resisted little and then belted out the first few lines of the song "as the crowd went wild," the pool report said.

"Don't expect me to sing it," Biden said.

Biden presented Yoon a guitar signed by McLean on behalf of the musician who could not be at the dinner.



view larger image This photo distributed by Reuters shows U.S. President Joe Biden shouting while President Yoon Suk Yeol sings during a state dinner at the White House on April 26, 2023 (Yonhap)

