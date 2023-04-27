S. Korea to eliminate customs declaration forms for arrivals

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Thursday it will no longer require incoming travelers to submit customs forms when they have nothing to declare, a hassle-free move that could boost the efficiency of customs clearance procedures.

The decision, which is set to start on May 1, comes as the agency found that approximately 98.8 percent of inbound travelers, including foreigners, were required to submit these forms in 2019 despite having nothing to declare.

Those with products above the duty-free limit of US$800, along with foreign currencies worth more than $10,000 still need to fill in the form, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) said.

Although the government initially planned to implement the policy in July, it has decided to launch it earlier than expected as part of its efforts to revitalize tourism.

"The government will minimize the inconvenience for the majority of faithful arrivals and respect their freedom," the KCS said. "Instead, the inspection system will focus on taking stern action against individuals who attempt to smuggle dangerous products, such as drugs and firearms."



view larger image This file photo taken Aug. 11, 2022, shows a drug detection dog at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

