-----------------

Parliament passes revision bill aimed at supporting home rental scam victims

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Thursday passed a revision bill that aims to give priority to victims of home rental scams in recouping their security deposits before local taxes are collected when their rented homes are put up for auction.

The revision was approved in a plenary session, as rival parties have agreed to swiftly come up with realistic support measures for the victims, mostly in their 20s and 30s, of a series of massive frauds abusing the country's unique rental system, called "jeonse."



-----------------

S. Korea reports 6 more mpox infections

SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed six more case of mpox Thursday, bringing the country's total to 40, health authorities said.

Three patients are from Seoul, and the other three from Incheon, Daegu and Gangwon Province, respectively, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



-----------------

(News Focus) FTC approval clears way for Hanwha's DSME takeover, though challenges remain

SEOUL -- The South Korean antitrust regulator's conditional approval of the plan to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) removes the last hurdle for Hanwha Group's push to become a global leader in the defense and energy sector.

But it also leaves Hanwha, the seventh-largest conglomerate in the country, with the tasks of having to meet the requirements set forth by the regulator while putting the troubled shipbuilder back on track for growth.



-----------------

Defense minister lauds troops of Sudan evacuation mission

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held a luncheon meeting Thursday with the troops that successfully completed a recent mission to evacuate 28 South Korean nationals from war-ravaged Sudan, his office said.

Lee stressed that they fulfilled their "inherent" obligation to protect the lives and safety of citizens under Operation Promise, the country's rare overseas evacuation mission involving elite forces from the Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as front-line diplomats.



----------------

Washington Declaration highlights enhanced deterrence efforts against N. Korean threats

SEOUL -- From the envisioned launch of a nuclear deterrence dialogue to the plan for the "regular visibility" of U.S. strategic assets, a new South Korea-U.S. security document outlines the allies' stepped-up deterrence efforts against North Korean threats, Seoul officials said Thursday.

At their White House summit Wednesday (local time), President Yoon Suk Yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, adopted the Washington Declaration in what was seen as the culmination of joint endeavors to enhance the credibility of the United States' extended deterrence.



-----------------

PPP touts summit result as achievement easing nuclear concern; DP discounts it as nothing new

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday touted the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden as a big achievement reducing anxiety arising from North Korean nuclear threats, while the main opposition Democratic Party discounted the results as nothing new.

During the summit held in Washington on Wednesday, Yoon and Biden produced the Washington Declaration, a joint statement committing the U.S. to take a series of measures to strengthen its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea from the North's nuclear threats.



-----------------

Gov't demands LG Uplus expand workforce, investment into network security

SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Thursday demanded LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, expand its information security workforce and investment to improve its relatively loose network security, which was breached by unknown hackers earlier this year.

The personal data of 290,000 of the company's customers, including their names, dates of birth and phone numbers, were leaked in a presumed hacking attempt on Jan. 2.



-----------------

Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan swipes career-high 3 bags

SEOUL -- In his first full season in the majors, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates is mastering the art of base thievery.

The South Korean utility man stole a career-best three bases in the Pirates' 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (local time). He went 3-for-4 at the plate, with an RBI and two runs scored.



-----------------

N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday the pursuit of space development projects is "indispensable" for national development in what appears to be efforts to justify its potential launch of a military spy satellite.

Mentioning North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to the state-run space development agency, state media carried an interview with the country's environment and telecommunications vice ministers and a ranking weather agency official to highlight the need to build "application satellites."



-----------------

Seoul shares end 5-day losing run on big-cap tech gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended higher Thursday after a five-session losing streak as investors picked up tech bargains despite concerns about the global banking sector instability and an economic recession. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 10.98 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 2,495.81.

