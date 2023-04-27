Police hunt man who dropped 2 live bullets in western Seoul

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Police are tracking a man who dropped two gun bullets, believed to be used by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), in western Seoul earlier this week, the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station said Thursday.

The live bullets were found by a passerby at the entrance of a household goods store in the Yeonhui-dong district at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the station said.

Police and military authorities collected the ammunition and investigated the nearby surveillance cameras before determining that the bullets fell from the wallet of a male customer of the store.

The bullets are presumed to be used in USFK firearms and have nothing to do with North Korea, police officials said, adding they are tracking the man based on a surveillance camera image and eyewitness accounts.



view larger image A photo of the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station provided by Yonhap News TV (Yonhap)

