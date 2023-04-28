Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheil Worldwide Inc

Cheil Worldwide Inc Q1 net income down 8.5 pct to 41.4 bln won

07:50 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 41.4 billion won (US$30.9 million), down 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 8.7 percent on-year to 53.4 billion won. Sales decreased 0.5 percent to 941.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 1.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK