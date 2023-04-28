Go to Contents
DL E&c Q1 net income down 8.8 pct to 93.8 bln won

09:08 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 93.8 billion won (US$70 million), down 8.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 28.3 percent on-year to 90.2 billion won. Sales increased 22.1 percent to 1.85 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 64.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
