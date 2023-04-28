Stray Kids to drop 3rd studio album in June

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will roll out its third full-length album, "5-Star," in June, the group's management agency said Friday.
According to JYP Entertainment, "5-Star" will hit music services on June 2 to become the band's first studio album since "Noeasy" in August 2021.
The agency posted a trailer for the upcoming album on social media Friday.
The eight-piece group hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart twice with its EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident" last year.
"Maxident" sold over 3 million copies based on figures from Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, becoming the first album by a JYP-managed act to do so.
The group recently returned from its second world tour, in which it performed 42 concerts in 18 countries around the world.
