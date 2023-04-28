S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 10,000 level for 4th day

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed at the 10,000 level for the fourth consecutive day Friday, as the country is nearing to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 13,791 cases, including 22 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,142,861, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Friday's tally is lower than the 14,284 a day earlier but a tad higher than the 13,596 a week ago. Daily infections fell to 5,027 on Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday.

The country added 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,471. The number of critically ill patients came to 144, down from 151 the previous day, the KDCA said.

Last month, South Korea lifted most of its virus restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

In another step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the government plans to shorten the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven.



view larger image People walk on a street in Myeongdong, downtown Seoul, ahead of the Myeongdong Festival on April 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

