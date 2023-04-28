Lone LPGA tournament in S. Korea switches venue for 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The BMW Ladies Championship, the lone LPGA Tour event that takes place annually in South Korea, will be held on its third different course this fall.

The LPGA Tour and BMW Korea announced Friday that Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, will host the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from Oct. 19 to 22.



The US$2.2 million tournament, played over 72 holes with no cut, will feature a field of 78 players -- 68 plus eight players on special sponsor invitations. Two amateurs, as selected by the Korea Golf Association, will also play.

This will be the fourth edition of the tournament. It was held in the southeastern metropolitan city of Busan in 2019 and in 2021, with the 2020 event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tournament moved to Wonju, some 85 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Seowon Hills first opened in 2004 with a nine-hole course and added 18 holes eight years later.

For the BMW Ladies Championship, the West and South courses in Seowon Hills have been undergoing a course renovation by the renowned architect David Dale.



