PM Han discusses economic cooperation with visiting Virginia Gov. Youngkin

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation between South Korea and Virginia, Han's office said.

Han expressed his hope that the governor's visit, the first of its kind, would serve as an opportunity to accelerate trade and investment in light of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the United States, according to his office.

In addition, the prime minister said that the bilateral alliance between the two countries has expanded beyond just trade and investment to include cutting-edge technology and economic security.

He emphasized the need for more cooperation in space exploration and technology, citing Virginia's reputation as the "Silicon Valley of the East Coast."

In response, Gov. Youngkin expressed his hope for strengthened cooperation with South Korea and acknowledged the significant role and contribution of the South Korean community in his state.

Youngkin is on his first international trade mission in Asia that also includes visits to Taiwan and Japan.



