Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on tech, platform gains

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on the back of solid gains of major chipmakers and platform operators.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 10.87 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,506.68 as of 11:20 a.m

The index opened higher, tracking overnight U.S. rises, and maintained the momentum on retail and foreign buying.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 1.7 percent, as the tech giant expected Thursday a gradual recovery for semiconductors in the second half of this year.

Major chipmaker SK hynix soared 1.8 percent.

Internet giant Naver jumped 2.39 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, spiked 5.02 percent, tracking U.S. giant Meta Platforms' overnight jump after an upbeat quarterly report.

But battery and chemical shares fell on profit-taking.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 1.36 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.67 percent. Samsung SDI lost 1.42 percent.

Carmakers also traded lower, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor falling 2.33 percent, and its affiliate Kia skidding 2.42 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,339.65 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.

