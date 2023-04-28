Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #DP #floor leader

Rep. Park Kwang-on elected new floor leader of main opposition party

13:40 April 28, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Kwang-on was elected new floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday.

The three-term lawmaker defeated Reps. Hong Ik-pyo, Park Beom-gye and Kim Doo-gwan.

Considered a close aide to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Park will serve as floor leader for one year.

In acceptance remarks, Park pledged to unite the party and work together with all party members.

Park takes over from his predecessor, Rep. Park Hong-geun.

view larger image Rep. Park Kwang-on, the newly elected floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), speaks at the National Assembly on April 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Rep. Park Kwang-on, the newly elected floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), speaks at the National Assembly on April 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK