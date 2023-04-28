Rep. Park Kwang-on elected new floor leader of main opposition party

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Kwang-on was elected new floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday.

The three-term lawmaker defeated Reps. Hong Ik-pyo, Park Beom-gye and Kim Doo-gwan.

Considered a close aide to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Park will serve as floor leader for one year.

In acceptance remarks, Park pledged to unite the party and work together with all party members.

Park takes over from his predecessor, Rep. Park Hong-geun.



view larger image Rep. Park Kwang-on, the newly elected floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), speaks at the National Assembly on April 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

