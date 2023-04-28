Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LX International

LX International Q1 net income down 29.9 pct to 156.4 bln won

13:52 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 156.4 billion won (US$116.6 million), down 29.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 161.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 245.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 24.8 percent to 3.69 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 105.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK