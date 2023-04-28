The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to work together with the United States to promote freedom around the world, saying the country will play a role as a "compass for freedom."

Yoon made the pledge during an address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, as he recalled the birth of the bilateral alliance 70 years ago at the end of the Korean War and looked forward to a new chapter of closer cooperation.



-----------------

Washington Declaration will help deter N. Korean threat but not a 'nuclear sharing' agreement: U.S. official

WASHINGTON -- The agreement reached by the leaders of South Korea and the United States on strengthening U.S. extended deterrence is not an agreement designed to enable sharing of nuclear weapons between the allies, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

The official noted the agreement, dubbed the Washington Declaration, is designed to address North Korea's evolving threats and nuclear rhetoric, but is not "nuclear sharing."



-----------------

(2nd LD) Industrial output up 1.6 pct in March, led by chips

SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output and retail sales gained ground on-month in March, on the back of the semiconductor sector, data showed Friday, while its facility investment fell over the period.

The industrial output advanced 1.6 percent on-month in March, compared with a 0.7 percent growth tallied in February, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



-----------------

Culture ministry signs first MOU with Smithsonian to expand cultural exchanges

SEOUL -- South Korea's culture ministry has signed its first memorandum of understanding with the Smithsonian Institution of the United States to enhance cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two organizations, the ministry said Friday.

The signing ceremony was held at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S.



-----------------

Grandson of late ex-President Chun referred to prosecution on drug charges

SEOUL -- A grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan was referred to the prosecution Friday for investigation and potential indictment on drug charges.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred the 27-year-old Chun Woo-won, the son of the former President Chun's second son, Jae-yong, to the prosecution without physical detention on charges of taking several different drugs during his stay in the United States, officials said.



-----------------

(Yonhap Interview) 'It's pretty wild': how Mississippi high school rivals ended up in KBO

SEOUL -- They say it's a small world out there in professional baseball. And Kirk McCarty, first-year American pitcher for the SSG Landers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), has seen firsthand just how small it can be.

When McCarty signed with the Landers last offseason, he found himself in the same league as his childhood friend, high school rival and minor league teammate, Anthony Alford.



-----------------

Exports of passenger cars rise 41 pct in Q1 to record high

SEOUL -- Exports of passenger cars climbed 41 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier to set a new record, data showed Friday, due to the robust overseas demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

Carmakers in South Korea shipped passenger cars worth a combined US$15.4 billion over the January-March period, rising sharply from $10.9 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

S. Korea urges U.S. to resolve legal issue on nuclear reactor export to Czech Republic

SEOUL -- South Korea has called on the United States to make joint efforts to resolve a legal dispute between their companies over Seoul's potential nuclear reactor exports to the Czech Republic and other nations, the industry ministry said Friday.

Industry Ministry Lee Chang-yang made the request during a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Jennifer Granholm, in Washington on Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

(END)