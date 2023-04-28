Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lotte Fine Chemical

Lotte Fine Chemical Q1 net profit up 526 pct to 185.3 bln won

14:33 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 185.3 billion won (US$138.4 million), up 526 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 42 billion won, down 61.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 19.5 percent to 525 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK