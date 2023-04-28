SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday the pursuit of space development projects is "indispensable" for national development in what appears to be efforts to justify its potential launch of a military spy satellite.

Mentioning North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to the state-run space development agency, state media carried an interview with the country's environment and telecommunications vice ministers and a ranking weather agency official to highlight the need to build "application satellites."



N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korea vowed Tuesday to strengthen its ties with Russia on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the first summit between the leaders of the two nations.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il issued a statement confirming "mutual support and solidarity" between Pyongyang and Moscow, marking the anniversary of the 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held in Vladivostok.

