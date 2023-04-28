Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 24 -- S. Korea, U.S. simultaneously sanction N. Korean involved in WMD financing

25 -- N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

26 -- S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats

Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack

27 -- N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development

Yoon warns of 'overwhelming' response to N. Korea's nuclear weapons use
