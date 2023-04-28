Go to Contents
Hotel Shilla turns to black in Q1

15:44 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 53.2 billion won (US$39.8 million), shifting from a loss of 7.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 34.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 15.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 31.3 percent to 752.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 62.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
