(LEAD) PM Han serves as one-day teacher at USFK school

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday volunteered as a one-day English teacher at an elementary school inside a U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) base.

He joined a group of family members of USFK personnel to participate in an English play class for Korean students at Humphreys West Elementary School in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, standing), family members of U.S. Forces Korea personnel and students pose for a photo at Humphreys West Elementary School in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 28, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Dressed casually in a sweatshirt top over his suit, Han arrived at the school at 6 p.m. and started the class with warm greetings in English to about 20 students.

Han and the volunteers read English storybooks to the children, made paper plates together and played a word game by catching paper fish with magnetic fishing rods.

The children enjoyed mingling with the prime minister, offering him cookies, asking questions and giving him hugs.

Humphreys West is a school for children of USFK service members and civilian workers. USFK family members have volunteered there to teach English to Korean kindergarteners and elementary school students for over 40 years.

After the hour-long class, Han expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and highlighted the close relationship between South Korea and the United States, referring to President Yoon Suk Yeol's ongoing visit to the U.S.

