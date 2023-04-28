The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Rep. Park Kwang-on elected new floor leader of main opposition party

SEOUL -- Rep. Park Kwang-on was elected new floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday.

The three-term lawmaker defeated Reps. Hong Ik-pyo, Park Beom-gye and Kim Doo-gwan.



-----------------

(LEAD) Culture ministry signs first MOU with Smithsonian to expand cultural exchanges

SEOUL -- South Korea's culture ministry has signed its first memorandum of understanding with the Smithsonian Institution of the United States to enhance cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two organizations, the ministry said Friday.

The signing ceremony was held at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon vows to ease regulations on culture, movie industries

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to remove regulations on the culture and movie industries if they do not meet global standards.

Yoon made the pledge during a forum co-hosted by South Korea's culture ministry and the U.S. Motion Picture Association (MPA) in Washington on Thursday, saying South Korea's development over the course of the 70-year bilateral alliance has turned it into a global cultural power.



-----------------

Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for kissing child

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party referred an opposition lawmaker to the parliamentary ethics committee Friday after he accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of sexual abuse for giving a kiss on the cheek to a child during a state visit to the United States.

Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the main opposition Democratic Party said during a party meeting on Wednesday, "Kissing a child on the lips or elsewhere without consent is considered sexual abuse in the U.S.," referring to the kiss on the cheek Yoon gave to the child.



----------------

Public firms' debt up 15 pct in 2022 amid higher energy costs

SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run firms saw their debt rise 15 percent on-year in 2022, data showed Friday, led mostly by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), which has been suffering from soaring energy import prices.

The combined amount of debt held by the country's 344 firms, which excludes three state-run banks, reached 670 trillion won (US$499 billion) in 2022, compared to 582.4 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

S. Korean, U.S. troops perform 'friendship' jump to mark 70th alliance anniv.

SEOUL -- Some 20 South Korean and U.S. elite troops conducted a "friendship" parachute jump Friday in a training session to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and hone their special operations skills, Seoul's Army said.

The troops from the South's Special Warfare Command and the U.S.' Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR) performed the high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump at a training site in Hanam, just southeast of Seoul.



-----------------

SK bioscience to invest US$1.79 bln; eyes contract manufacturing deal

SEOUL -- SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate under SK Group, said Friday it will invest 2.4 trillion won (US$1.79 billion) by 2028 as it is seeking to further expand its contract manufacturing business.

The proposed investment -- twice the amount the company had spent in the past five years -- is meant to strengthen its readiness for the next pandemic, expand its overseas operations and seize new business opportunities.



-----------------

Planned U.S. nuclear submarine visit does not breach 1991 denuclearization declaration: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry said Friday the upcoming visit of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) to the country does not violate the 1991 inter-Korean denuclearization declaration.

Adopted at this week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, the "Washington Declaration" included a U.S. plan to send to Korea the submarine capable of launching nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.



-----------------

PM Han to serve as one-day teacher at USFK school

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was set to teach at a U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) elementary school Friday as a one-day English teacher for Korean students, his office said.

Han plans to participate as a one-day volunteer teacher in an English play class for Korean students at Humphreys West Elementary School at a USFK base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday afternoon.





