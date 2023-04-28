Go to Contents
Hyosung TNC Q1 net income down 64.4 pct to 37.5 bln won

17:49 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 37.5 billion won (US$28 million), down 64.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 190.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.5 percent to 1.86 trillion won.

The operating profit was 45.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
