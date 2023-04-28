S. Korea issues travel ban for conflict-stricken Sudan

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday banned its citizens from traveling to Sudan due to concerns over the escalating military conflict in the country.

The foreign ministry issued a Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the four-tier system, effective midnight, under which South Koreans who violate the travel ban without prior approval can face criminal punishment.

"We decided there is a need to prohibit travel or stay in Sudan, considering the persisting political and security instability in Sudan, as casualties and refugees are increasing due to the armed conflict between the country's military, the Sudanese Armed Forces, and a paramilitary organization, the Rapid Support Forces," the ministry said.



view larger image South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

