SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Diplomacy geared only toward U.S.; S. Korea heads toward the core of a new Cold War (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon promises 'overwhelming response' against N. Korean nukes, puts pressure over denuclearization (Kookmin Daily)
-- Tax revenue declines by 24 tln won over 3 months; public institutions' debt at 670 tln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Big amount of DP's election advertising and consulting spending headed to 2 firms (Segye Times)
-- Education office calls 4 buses for 11 passengers; big leaks in education budget (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. military top brass briefs Yoon, highlighting alliance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 70 years of overseas adoption; 'No one should be abandoned' (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Strengthened extended deterrence' reaffirmed at heart of Pentagon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Premium U.S. burgers 20 pct more expensive in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Brokerage firms ban new contracts for difference after piles of stock crashes (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)