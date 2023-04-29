PPP leader expresses 'deep regret' over China's remarks on Yoon's speech

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon expressed "deep regret" Saturday over the Chinese government's "unsettling" remarks on a speech made by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the U.S. Congress earlier this week.

In his speech Thursday, Yoon honored U.S. soldiers who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, citing troops who "miraculously" broke through a wave of Chinese forces at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

The next day, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the battle a victory for the Chinese and warned that those who bully the weak will have "cracked heads and shed blood," when asked about the speech in a press briefing.

Kim criticized Mao's remarks on a Facebook post, calling them a move to "disparage the South Korea-U.S. bilateral summit."

"(China) is making unsettling comments and blatantly stirring up our public's emotions and I cannot but express deep regret over China's undue rudeness," he wrote.

He added that while the two countries' future should not be held back due to "painful" history, it is unacceptable for China to "distort history" and "defame the country's stature."

Yoon met with U.S. President Joe Biden for a summit in Washington on Wednesday as part of his state visit to the United States.



view larger image This undated file photo shows People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)