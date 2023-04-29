Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea expanding Yongbyon nuclear complex

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Recent commercial satellite imagery indicates North Korea continues to expand and refurbish its Yongbyon nuclear complex, reinforcing concerns the country is acting on leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for an "exponential" increase in its nuclear arsenal, 38 North, a U.S. think tank, said Friday.

The report based on satellite imagery taken April 20 said significant construction and improvement activities have been detected throughout the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, particularly around the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR), the 5 MWe Reactor and within the uranium conversion area.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 28, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3rd from R) guiding the country's nuclear weaponization program the previous day, while calling for expanding the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The report written by Peter Makowsky, Jack Liu and Olli Heinonen also noted improvements to the Kuryong River causeway channel dam and other new building projects across the complex, indicating significant investment in improving North Korea's fissile material production capabilities.

The researchers also observed water discharge continues south of the ELWR pump house, suggesting that testing or cooling operations are still in progress.

In late March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the expansion of the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials for an exponential increase in its arsenal.

He called for "flawless" preparations for the use of nuclear weapons "anytime and anywhere," as he received a briefing from the Nuclear Weapons Institute, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

