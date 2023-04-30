Vice FM, Dutch lawmakers discuss ways to enhance economic security

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon has met with Dutch lawmakers in Seoul to discuss ways to expand cooperation on economic security and supply chains between South Korea and the Netherlands, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

Lee met with seven members of the Dutch House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs Committee at his office on Friday to explore ways to boost economic ties between the two nations, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, Lee stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in such fields as the semiconductor industry, climate change and energy security. Committee Chair Rudmer Heerema expressed hope for substantive results through people-to-people exchanges in various areas, the ministry said.



view larger image South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (7th from right) and members of the Dutch House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs Committee pose for a photo after a meeting at the foreign ministry building in Seoul on April 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

