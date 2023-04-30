3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the central province of North Chungcheong on Sunday, but no damage has been reported, authorities said.

The quake occurred in an area 16 kilometers east of Okcheon, 149 km southeast of Seoul, at 7:03 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at 36.32 degrees north latitude and 127.75 degrees east longitude, and the depth was 6 km, the agency said.

Fire authorities said they received 80 calls following the quake but no damage had been reported as of 7:10 p.m.

The quake is the biggest one to occur in the province since a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Oct. 29 last year.

It is the third biggest quake to occur this year on the Korean Peninsula and its nearby waters this year.



view larger image This map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the location of the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Okcheon, 149 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in North Chungcheong Province, on April 30, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

