Yoon to commend members of Sudan evacuation operation

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will invite members of a military operation to airlift 28 South Koreans out of war-torn Sudan to the presidential office on Monday to commend their successful completion of the mission, according to his office.

The participants in the Operation Promise will be invited to the presidential office in the afternoon, the presidential office said in a release. It is Yoon's first official schedule since returning from his six-day state visit to the United States.

A military plane carrying the 28 evacuees, including a diplomat, arrived in the country on Tuesday, as tensions between rival forces in the African nation continue to escalate.

President Yoon oversaw the mission through a satellite-linked video meeting with aides on the ground while on Air Force One on the way to Washington for the state visit. He was briefed in real time on the situation and ordered the dispatch of military aircraft from the early stages of the evacuation operation.



