Families of chopper crash victims sue local gov'ts for violating industrial accidents act

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The families of people who died in a helicopter crash last year filed a complaint against local government heads for violating the act on serious industrial accidents, their lawyer said Monday.

On Nov. 27, 2022, an aging firefighting chopper crashed on a hill in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang, killing five people on board. The helicopter was surveying the area for forest fires.

The bereaved families lodged a complaint with the labor ministry against the mayors of the city of Sokcho, Goseong County and Yangyang County, accusing them of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act by neglecting safety management, their legal representative said.

This marks the first time that local government heads have been sued under the act, which came into effect in January 2022.



This file photo shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the eastern county of Yangyang on Nov. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

The law is aimed at penalizing the owners and management of companies with 50 or more workers who fail to fulfill their duties to prevent serious accidents.

The three local governments jointly leased the 47-year-old helicopter for firefighting purposes.

The families claim the company operating the helicopter manipulated flight records, used unauthorized parts and did not provide the crewmembers with due days off.

They argue the local governments should be held responsible as they had actual control over the helicopter under the terms of the lease agreements.

The flight plan for the crashed helicopter reportedly stated only the captain and two mechanics were on board. However, it was revealed that the helicopter was carrying two more people in addition to the crewmembers.

