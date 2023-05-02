Go to Contents
Yoon to share results of U.S. visit with ruling party leaders

08:30 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will share the results of his state visit to the United States with ruling People Power Party leaders Tuesday, an official said.

PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader Yun Jae-ok, secretary general Lee Chul-gyu, chief policymaker Park Dae-chul and others have been invited to a dinner with Yoon at the presidential office later in the day, according to the senior presidential official.

"President Yoon will personally explain the results of the U.S. visit and request the party's support and cooperation," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon returned home Sunday from a six-day visit to Washington and Boston, during which he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. nuclear commitment to South Korea.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee wave at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, as they return home from a state visit to the United States on April 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee wave at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, as they return home from a state visit to the United States on April 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

