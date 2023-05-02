Seoul shares up 0.6 pct in late Tue. morning trade

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.6 percent higher late Tuesday morning, led by strong energy and chemical sectors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 14.66 points to move at 2,516.19 at around 11:20 a.m.

No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) rose 1.2 percent, and battery components producer POSCO Future M spiked 7 percent on rosy prospects following a large cathode supply deal with LGES.

Leading refiner SK Innovation also gained more than 3 percent. Top-cap Samsung Electronics was up 0.5 percent.

In contrast, major banking firm KB Financial lost 0.8 percent, along with biotech firm Samsung Biologics sliding 1.7 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,339.50 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 1.8 won from Friday's close.

The South Korean financial markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

