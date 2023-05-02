The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

Yoon vows to build strong security through 'peace by overwhelming power'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to strengthen national security through "peace by overwhelming power," not a "fake peace" relying on another party's good will.

Yoon made the promise during a Cabinet meeting held two days after his return from the United States, where he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to defend South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

--------------------

(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States steadfastly remains committed to engaging in dialogue with North Korea, a state department spokesperson said Monday, after Pyongyang denounced the agreement reached by the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. on strengthening U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea.

The North has argued the Washington Declaration issued last week by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden reflected the U.S.' "heinous hostile policy" toward North Korea while making "nuclear war" against North Korea a fact.

--------------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea to resume finance ministers' meeting with Japan

INCHEON -- South Korea and Japan agreed to resume their long-stalled finance ministers' meeting "at an appropriate time this year" as the two countries gear up to normalize economic ties after several years of trade tensions.

Officials from Japan will visit South Korea next month to work out details of the meeting, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

-----------------

(LEAD) Japan's Kishida to make 2-day visit to S. Korea from Sunday: report

SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is planning to make a two-day visit to South Korea early next week to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japan's Kyodo News reported Tuesday, as the two nations improve bilateral ties in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The upcoming visit, which will take place Sunday and Monday, will be a "good opportunity" for the two sides to "frankly exchange opinions" on ways to develop South Korea-Japan relations and how to handle the rapidly changing global security environment, Kishida told reporters during his trip to Ghana, according to the Kyodo report.

-----------------

(LEAD) Central banks of S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on promotion of won-rupiah transaction

SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) and Bank Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to promote bilateral transactions of local currencies in a bid to facilitate bilateral trade.

The preliminary deal will lay out a framework for the Korean won-Indonesian rupiah transactions for direct investment and others by private banks, according to the BOK.

-----------------

-----------------

(LEAD) Hybe's Q1 operating profit up 41.5 pct to 52.5 bln won

SEOUL -- Despite its biggest boy group BTS' pause in group projects due to members' military service, the K-pop company behind the group, Hybe, has reported a significant improvement in its first-quarter results, backed by the success of their solo projects.

The company reported an operating profit of 52.5 billion won (US$39.1 million) for the first quarter of 2023, up 41.7 percent from the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing based on tentative calculations.

