S. Korea unveils road map for digitally transformed country

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Tuesday unveiled its road map to set up new social orders for the imminent digital era stemming from the integration of digital technology into all areas of the country.

It is a follow-up to President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent speeches on the issue, including the one at Harvard University during his state visit to the United States last month, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the government will introduce the digital bill of rights in September, a guideline that highlights the goals and values of digitalization, which will bring about a seismic change in everyday life.

The bill will also play a role in addressing controversial issues at this unprecedented time like personal data protection from artificial intelligence, robot taxation and fake news.

To encourage public debate on the outcome of the digital transformation and sharing its values, the government will form a public-private consultative body and open an online space in August.

The ministry said the government will review the process once every year on a regular basis.

At the same time, the South Korean government will initiate the global movement in defining a new world order in the upcoming digital era on the global stage through international organizations like the Group of 20, the United Nations, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the ministry added.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) speaks with Joseph Nye, Harvard University distinguished service professor, emeritus, at Harvard Kennedy School on April 28, 2023, after delivering a speech. (Yonhap)

