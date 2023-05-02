Buddha's Birthday, Christmas to be given alternative holidays

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The government on Tuesday finalized the designation of substitute holiday days for Buddha's Birthday and Christmas when the two public holidays fall on weekends, officials said.

A revision to the Regulations on Public Holidays of Government Offices was approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management.

This year's Buddha's Birthday, which falls on Saturday, will instead provide a one-day alternative holiday on the following Monday, the ministry said.

The regulations, which took effect in July 2021, enable the designation of official substitute holidays for all national holidays that coincide with weekends or other holidays. However, public holidays, such as Buddha's Birthday and Christmas, were previously excluded.

The other national holidays subject to alternative holidays are Chuseok fall harvest holiday, Lunar New Year's Day, March 1st Independence Movement Day, Children's Day (May 5), National Liberation Day (Aug. 15), National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9).



view larger image In this file photo, Buddhist monks circle a large pagoda-shaped lantern during a lighting ceremony at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on April 26, 2023, in preparation for Buddha's Birthday, which falls on May 27 this year. (Yonhap)

