Renault Korea's April sales plunge 53 pct on weak exports

15:57 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales plunged 53 percent last month from a year earlier due to sharply decreased exports.

Renault Korea sold 9,580 vehicles in April, down from 20,318 units a year earlier also driven by lower domestic demand for its models, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 23 percent to 1,801 units from 2,328 during the same period, while exports nosedived to 7,779 from 17,990, it said.

A sharp decline in shipments of the XM3 compact SUV weighed on the monthly results, the company said.

From January to April, sales declined 24 percent on-year to 42,396 autos from 55,554 units in the same period of last year.

view larger image This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

