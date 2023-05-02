Kia's April sales rise 8.3 pct despite chip shortage

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Tuesday its sales rose 8.3 percent last month from a year earlier on improved production and product mix amid eased chip supply disruptions.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 259,524 vehicles in April, up from 239,539 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 1.8 percent on-year to 49,086 units last month from 49,969, while overseas sales were up 11 percent to 209,945 from 189,329 during the cited period on higher demand for the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, it said.

From January to April, sales jumped 11 percent to 1,027,775 autos from 925,277 units in the same period of last year.

In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.



view larger image This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor Group shows the Kia Sportage SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)