Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BGF Retail

BGF Retail Q1 net profit up 6.5 pct to 27.7 bln won

16:06 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 27.7 billion won (US$20.6 million), up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 37 billion won, down 2.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.3 percent to 1.84 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 30.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK