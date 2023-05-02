GM Korea's April sales more than double on strong exports

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier helped by strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 41,233 vehicles in April, up from 19,785 units a year ago amid eased chip supply disruptions, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 77 percent on-year to 5,230 units last month from 2,951, while exports more than doubled to 36,003 from 16,834 over the cited period on robust demand for its SUV models, it said.

From January to April, its sales were up 55 percent to 124,456 autos from 80,368 units in the same period last year.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.

