The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Japanese PM Kishida to visit S. Korea this weekend

SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive in South Korea this weekend for a two-day visit, the presidential office said Tuesday, as the two countries work to repair ties badly frayed over historical disputes.

Kishida will pay a working visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the first bilateral visit by a Japanese leader since October 2011, the office said in a press release.



-----------------

KCC chief indicted over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

SEOUL -- Prosecutors indicted Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the state Korea Communications Commission (KCC), on Tuesday on charges of involvement in the alleged score manipulation against a right-wing cable channel in the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Han, who was named KCC chief during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, is charged with prodding senior KCC officials to give low scores to TV Chosun during its license renewal evaluation process.



-----------------

(LEAD) Hyundai's April sales rise 8.5 pct on improved production

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday its sales rose 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier on improved production and product mix amid eased chip supply disruptions.

Hyundai Motor sold 336,212 vehicles in April, up from 309,876 units a year earlier, on strong demand for its high-end and SUV models, the company said in a statement.



-----------------

(LEAD) BTS member Suga's 'D-Day' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

SEOUL -- Suga, a member of K-pop giant BTS, has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with his first full-length solo album, "D-Day."

He tied with his bandmate Jimin, who hit the same position with "Face" last month, as the highest-charting K-pop soloist.



-----------------

(LEAD) PM to visit Britain for King Charles III's coronation on 4-nation European trip

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will make a weeklong trip to Europe starting this week that includes stops in Britain for King Charles III's coronation, as well as Sweden, Austria and Romania, his office said Tuesday.

Han will first stop in London, where he will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and meet with leaders from various countries to ask for their support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.



-----------------

(LEAD) Kakao Pay turns to net loss in Q1

SEOUL -- Kakao Pay Corp., the online payment unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., said Tuesday it swung to loss in the first quarter due to increased operating costs.

Kakao Pay logged a net loss of 2.4 billion won (US$1.8 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period, turning from a profit of 3.8 billion won a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.



-----------------

Buddha's Birthday, Christmas to be given alternative holidays

SEOUL -- The government on Tuesday finalized the designation of substitute holiday days for Buddha's Birthday and Christmas when the two public holidays fall on weekends, officials said.

A revision to the Regulations on Public Holidays of Government Offices was approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management.

(END)