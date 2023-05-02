FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat called for bolstering bilateral ties with Malaysia to a strategic partnership during his visit to the Southeast Asian country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin delivered the message during his two-day visit to Malaysia that included meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim and his counterpart, Zambry bin Abd Kadir, as well as a lecture at the University of Malaya.

During his meeting with Anwar held in the Malaysian city of Putrajaya, Park noted the two countries have advanced their ties in various fields over the past 60 years and asked for the country to consider supporting Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Park and Zambry agreed on the need to vitalize government and civilian exchanges between the countries. During their meeting, Park called for accelerating preparations to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership and expanding their ties to future-oriented areas like technology and climate change.

In his lecture at the University of Malaya, Park proposed that the two countries expand their ties to a strategic partnership to better contribute to regional and global peace and security.

Park's trip came as the countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of Malaysia's Look East Policy, which aims to learn from the economic policies of South Korea and Japan to boost its economic growth.

