Girl group Fifty Fifty ranks No. 41 on Billboard Hot 100

11:37 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has ranked at No. 41 in its sixth week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single, "Cupid."

According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose nine spots from 50th last week.

The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since climbed up to 94th, 85th, 60th, 50th and now to 41st.

"Cupid" also rose a spot to eighth on the Billboard Global 200.

view larger image K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

