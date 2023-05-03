New vice chairman for football federation sees need for changes

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- A new vice president for the national football governing body said Wednesday he is joining an organization in need of changes.

Kim Jeong-bae, a former vice sports minister who has spent nearly three decades in public administration, is part of the new-look leadership group at the Korea Football Association (KFA). KFA chief Chung Mong-gyu eliminated the position of executive director, previously occupied by former players, and named Kim as the new vice president in charge of all administrative affairs at the KFA.



view larger image Kim Jeong-bae, a new vice president of the Korea Football Association, speaks at his introductory press conference at the KFA House in Seoul on May 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Chung announced sweeping changes Wednesday in the aftermath of the KFA's ill-advised and ultimately botched attempt in March to reinstate former players and officials suspended for match fixing, among other types of misconduct.

At his introductory Q&A session at the KFA House in Seoul, Kim, 57, said he was looking forward to being a part of the new future at the organization.

"I've come to the KFA at a time when it needs changes," Kim said. "I hope to be able to make even a small contribution at such a critical juncture."

Kim claimed he is a lifelong fan of football and didn't hesitate for a moment when the KFA contacted him about the new position.

"I am excited with this opportunity, where I can combine my experience in administration with my love of football," Kim said. "I am prepared to put in the work and have fun while doing it."

Kim said his first task will be to look into the governance at the KFA.

"I'll try to identify any areas that need to change," he added. "I'd like to maximize the efficiency of the workflow here."



Kim also echoed the sentiment expressed by Chung earlier in the day that improved communication will be important for the KFA moving forward. In regards to his attempt to pardon suspended players, Chung was heavily criticized for not having enough internal discussion beforehand and for ignoring dissenting voices during the March meeting where the controversial decision was reached.

"I will try to foster an open communication within the KFA and also with outside stakeholders," Kim said. "The role of the KFA will continue to expand as well."

